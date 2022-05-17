US: Cops Tactfully Capture Alligator Outside South Carolina School; Watch

An alligator was spotted inside an elementary school in South Carolina in the US recently. The big creature was found strolling around the campus last week. A viral clip showing police officers courageously capturing the reptile was shared by the City of Charleston Police Department. The officers were hailed by netizens on the internet.

A video opens up to show the rescue by three officers climbing on top of the alligator to safely capture and relocate the reptile.“Not your everyday arrest,” the police remarked in a Facebook post. They added, “Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you’ll encounter as an Officer!".

The six-foot-long alligator was seized by the police and released into a pond.

'Heroes', Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has garnered 31K views accompanied by likes and comments. Many praised the officers for their actions, "Congratulations to these officers from the Animal Control Unit. God continue blessing you guys with lots of Sucess and Health (sic)", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "It takes women to get the job done!". Another person expressed, "I’ve always wondered how they train for these events".

Previously, a 10-feet alligator was spotted loitering in Florida around Easter. “We’re guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. We can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be," the police said. The video of the rescue was shared on Facebook by the Police department.