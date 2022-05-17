Last Updated:

US: Cops Tactfully Capture Alligator Outside South Carolina School; Watch

A viral clip shows police officers courageously capturing the reptile which was found strolling around the campus at Daniel Island School last week.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
US

Image: Facebook/@CityofCharlestonPD


An alligator was spotted inside an elementary school in South Carolina in the US recently. The big creature was found strolling around the campus last week. A viral clip showing police officers courageously capturing the reptile was shared by the City of Charleston Police Department. The officers were hailed by netizens on the internet. 

A video opens up to show the rescue by three officers climbing on top of the alligator to safely capture and relocate the reptile.“Not your everyday arrest,” the police remarked in a Facebook post. They added, “Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you’ll encounter as an Officer!".

The six-foot-long alligator was seized by the police and released into a pond.

'Heroes', Netizens' reaction to the video 

The video has garnered 31K views accompanied by likes and comments. Many praised the officers for their actions, "Congratulations to these officers from the Animal Control Unit. God continue blessing you guys with lots of Sucess and Health (sic)", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "It takes women to get the job done!". Another person expressed, "I’ve always wondered how they train for these events".

READ | Virat Kohli goes off on a rant after another cheap dismissal as reaction goes viral; Watch

Previously, a 10-feet alligator was spotted loitering in Florida around Easter.  “We’re guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. We can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be," the police said. The video of the rescue was shared on Facebook by the Police department.

READ | Karnataka: Woman advocate brutally assaulted by man in Bagalkot; video goes viral
READ | Viral video of baby elephant tussling with its keeper over a mattress wins internet; Watch
READ | Viral video of dog surfing on paddle board alone becomes instant hit among netizens
READ | Bharti Singh apologises with folded hands for 'mocking beard, moustache' in viral video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: US, Viral news, South Carolina
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND