US Couple Comes Up With Unique Idea To Deal With Thieves In Their Neighbourhood

A couple from California, US came up with a unique way to deal with thieves, who had created chaos in their neighbourhood for some time now. They decided to install motion-sensitive sprinklers that would soak any thieves that came close to the vehicles, and one such video of the incident was luckily captured on their door camera.

Katie Camarena and her husband, Josh who live in Porterville, California came up with the idea to use sprinklers after they heard that there were thieves in their community. Through her facebook video, Katie explained that they were having issues with people trying to steal tools out of vehicles. She goes on to claim that the couple's floodlights did not seem to scare off the suspected thieves and that why they decided to have a little fun and got motion activated sprinklers.

Katie also added how one could easily get their hands on a motion-activated sprinkler if anyone seems to be having the same problem. The video that was uploaded by Katie was taken by their door camera and shows an unknown individual in a hoodie ride up to their truck on a cycle and then taken aback when he is suddenly sprayed with a jet of water and then finally makes his getaway.

Take a look at the video and Katie's post below.

This family found a fun creative way to deal with thieves taking tools from their truck. 😂😂😂 For some reason the last second cracked me up too! #SaturdayMood #Smile

(Permission & Credit: Katie Camarena FB ) pic.twitter.com/lSlohy9oOu — Laurie M. (@LaurieMit) March 1, 2020

Netizens amused

Netizens were highly amused by the couples ingenious idea to stop thieves. One user commented on Facebook saying that she really liked the idea and that the thief was caught completely off-guard. Another commenter called the couple a genius for their sprinkler idea.

One commentator said that the couple's idea was " Magic idea. Well done", while another commented, "Brilliant, that taught the bugger a lesson." A few commenters also thought that the solution that the couple came up with was 'priceless'. One commenter said that the couple should have used 'pepper spray' water while another suggests that the couple should find a way to put ink in the water. Another commenter went a step ahead and said that they should use blue paint instead of water.

