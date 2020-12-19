US Couple Writes Apologetic Letter Over Their Crying Baby To Neighbour, Internet Amused

An adorable letter written by a couple in advance, apologising to their neighbour for their infant’s cries at night has stirred the internet. Sharing an image of the letter on Twitter, a user named Kitty Bee said that she found the note left on her door. “I’m gonna bake them some cookies,” Bee said.

The letter was written by parents Matthew and Kelee Ward, saying, that they’ve begun sleep training their toddler and it’s time that they thought after 4 months of sleep regression that they try a ‘cry-it-out’ therapy to put the child to sleep. In continuation, the couple apologised in advance for all the noises the baby was going to make that might disrupt the neighbour’s sleep.

With over 1.1 million likes, the note amused users as they commented that it was perhaps very “thoughtful” of the couple to inform in advance. Many appreciated and agreed with the uploader that she must dispatch some cookies as a goodwill gesture. “Bake them cookies,” one wrote. Another, presumably a mother, said, “I’ve had three babies who all fell asleep, this culture is mind-blowing at times.”

neighbors left this on the door.. im gonna bake them some cookies 😭 pic.twitter.com/SQ0BiF6yTW — Make America Purrr Again (@KittyBeeJr) December 14, 2020

Couple make offering

Meanwhile the third opined, “You can’t baby them [toddlers] forever, yeah, I get there isn’t a right or wrong way to parent, but co-sleeping for too long creates this dependency.” Some even joked that this was precisely the reason they wouldn’t have wanted kids. “You may as well go over and help them put that baby to sleep for them,” one wrote, making a weeping emoticon. The determined couple wrote that they were going to try the therapy for at least for 3 days for over 45 to 60 minutes. They apologised, stating that if their neighbour, at any point, felt hatred she could knock the door. “We have milk, sugar and eggs and tequila,” the kind couple offered, “just drop by”.

You may as well go over and help them put that baby to sleep for them 😭 — 7 7 7 (@ammd_p) December 15, 2020

someone tell the wards that if you gently stoke your finger from their forehead to their nose it makes them close their eyes and you just gotta keep doing it til they fall asleep 😭 — si 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@seaairruuh) December 15, 2020

for my niece we put her on our legs like this & pat her bum .... lil baby goes out like a light every time😴 pic.twitter.com/Z6C2XxyoE3 — baby girl (@Kyxnnx_) December 15, 2020

This sounds nuts. In the black household we sleep with our parents til we are at least 5. — Jake M. Henderson (@JakeMHenderson) December 15, 2020

Amen. Sleeping with a baby is not always unicorns and rainbows for everyone. The exhaustion that makes you feel as tho your head is about to explode is no joke. I’m not judging anyone for using the CIO method. — blanch4life (@blanch4life1) December 16, 2020

