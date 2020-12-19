Last Updated:

US Couple Writes Apologetic Letter Over Their Crying Baby To Neighbour, Internet Amused

With over 1.1 million likes, the note amused the users as they commented that it was perhaps very “thoughtful” of the US couple to inform neighbours in advance.

An adorable letter written by a couple in advance, apologising to their neighbour for their infant’s cries at night has stirred the internet. Sharing an image of the letter on Twitter, a user named Kitty Bee said that she found the note left on her door. “I’m gonna bake them some cookies,” Bee said.

The letter was written by parents Matthew and Kelee Ward, saying, that they’ve begun sleep training their toddler and it’s time that they thought after 4 months of sleep regression that they try a ‘cry-it-out’ therapy to put the child to sleep. In continuation, the couple apologised in advance for all the noises the baby was going to make that might disrupt the neighbour’s sleep. 

With over 1.1 million likes, the note amused users as they commented that it was perhaps very “thoughtful” of the couple to inform in advance. Many appreciated and agreed with the uploader that she must dispatch some cookies as a goodwill gesture. “Bake them cookies,” one wrote. Another, presumably a mother, said, “I’ve had three babies who all fell asleep, this culture is mind-blowing at times.” 

Couple make offering

Meanwhile the third opined, “You can’t baby them [toddlers] forever, yeah, I get there isn’t a right or wrong way to parent, but co-sleeping for too long creates this dependency.” Some even joked that this was precisely the reason they wouldn’t have wanted kids. “You may as well go over and help them put that baby to sleep for them,” one wrote, making a weeping emoticon. The determined couple wrote that they were going to try the therapy for at least for 3 days for over 45 to 60 minutes. They apologised, stating that if their neighbour, at any point, felt hatred she could knock the door. “We have milk, sugar and eggs and tequila,” the kind couple offered, “just drop by”. 

 

