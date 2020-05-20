US Couple's Honeymoon In Sri Lanka Extended For 2 Months Due To Lockdown

An American newlywed couple from San Francisco has reportedly been stranded in Sri Lanka since over two months after travel advisories went into effect in the middle of their honeymoon that suspended the international air travel to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus, as per local media reports. Michelle and John Senyard from San Francisco got married on March 6 and headed for travel on their honeymoon to Thailand and Sri Lanka on March 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On their arrival to Sri Lanka, the pandemic advisories were issued and the flights were cancelled. Further, the hotels and the commercial stay-ins shuttered as per the government’s orders, thereby, leaving them no option. According to local media reports, the US had advised the citizens to avoid international travel unless their trip was essential due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Also, the US issued the Global Travel Advisory Level 4, urging Americans to return home who were out exploring the other countries or on a business purpose. The couple had tried to book a new flight home but involved 40 hours or more of travel with multiple layovers, that increased the risk of the virus, as per media reports. Further, with the situation evolving to serious and curfew imposed, the duo decided to make the most on the Island country.

Enjoying on the shore

Lately, John posted a video from his travel on the TikTok wherein he can be seen hanging from the tree like a Tarzan as users were stunned watching him. Deciding that they could not return home anytime soon, the couple has been posting the content related to their prolonged stay in Sri Lanka. His latest video amassed over 915.4k likes. “That happened to me too! I was in Costa Rica for two months, I just got home,” wrote a user. “Okay but like I would love to be stranded on my honeymoon rn with the love of my life instead of quarantined with my family in the south,” wrote the second making the heart emoji.

