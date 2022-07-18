US: Denver Woman Loses Job After Sharing TikTok Videos Disclosing Her Salary Hike

Every organisation has its own set of rules and regulations that are to be strictly adhered to by all employees who are part of it. While some companies exercise certain common norms for example when it comes to latecomers, a select few companies stand out due to their unique sets of rules. One such incident has piqued netizens' interest wherein a woman was fired from her new job after she posted TikTok videos explaining her pay hike.

Lexi Larson from Denver, US shared that she was fired after she posted multiple videos on her TikTok to explain how she managed to go up from a $70,000 salary promise to a $90,000 salary in her new job in the tech industry. The clips shared by her on TikTok racked up millions of views, however, her employers weren't entertained by the fact Larson was sharing salary details, which are intended to be of confidential nature, on a public platform.

Lexi Larson got fired after sharing TikTok videos

Lexi explained, "A couple of weeks ago, I started sharing about how I got a job in the tech industry. Well, I don't work at that job anymore because they fired me". She went on to share that she was called in for a meeting and was subsequently fired from her position due to the TikTok videos. Even though she decided to take down all the videos, it wasn't enough for Larson to save her dream job. Lexi stated that she was called back two days after the first meeting and was informed that her videos on TikTok had created a 'security concern.'

Meanwhile, as she shared her second video, Larson informed that she was fired from her post. "So, TikTok got me fired," said Larson, who went on to talk about how she came to know that confidential details like salary is federally protected by law under the National Labor Relations Act which was why she took down her videos. "...They ended up firing me because they said me having this account was a safety concern because I could post something private," Larson said as per USA Today.

Image: Unsplash