US Designer Turns Scrap Into Brand New Collection To Promote Zero Waste Living

A textile artist’s creative method for managing clothing scrap is winning hearts as he repurposes leftover fabric efficiently into a brand new collection. Brooklyn-based designer Daniel Silverstein coverts textile waste material into made-to-order patchwork dresses to promote Zero Waste living and shares it on his official Instagram handle ‘Zero Waste Daniel.’ In an effort to prevent fabric wastage from being dumped in landfills, Daniel's design mission’ focuses on manufacturing a line from the off-cuts and remnants, scraps, and leftover pieces. In the process, the designer saves unused deadlock from converting to waste, thus reducing his environmental footprint by promoting mindful fashion.

“The process of making an all-over reroll outfit from start to finish takes several hours and lots of steps,” Daniel wrote on Instagram, alongside the video of his patchwork clothing production. “One of my favorite places to get scrap material in NYC is a textile recycling nonprofit,” he added. Meanwhile, the designer explained to his audience that by up-cycling the fabric scrap in his studio, he actually designs some one-of-a-kind mosaic appliquéd garments which is not only classy and aesthetically appealing but also a solution to preventing fabric trash. “Sustainable clothing and accessories, handmade from fabric scraps, upcycling textiles into wearable art, for anyone who believes in positive change,” Daniel said.

Read: US Election 2020: #TrumpIsALaughingStock Trends As Netizens Say He 'can't Accept Defeat'

Read: Donald Trump's Spiritual Adviser Leads 'bizarre' Prayer, Netizens Say 'done With Country'

Designer encourages DIY lifestyle

While Silverstein lives zero waste, he is seen encouraging people to minimize trash as he shares DIY solutions, sustainable tactics, and tips on making that thoughtful transition. “I've noticed that a lot of my routine hasn’t changed very much because I live a very DIY lifestyle. When [stores] are shut down and we're down to the bare essentials, the bare essentials are usually where I start anyway. For example, I make bread almost every day, and I'm still able to get the ingredients to do that. I think that's something my generation–I'm a millennial–didn't necessarily grow up to,” Daniel said in one of the posts. “You don’t want to think about changing your whole life to zero waste today. You just want to change one thing at a time,” he insisted. The Internet appreciated the diligent designer and his enthusiasm for saving the planet from mounting a pile of garment deadstock.

Read: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart Performance By An Artist Amazes Netizens; Watch

Read: Viral Tweet Has Netizens Share Their Hilarious 'weakest Claims To Fame'; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.