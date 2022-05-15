US: Dog Helps Rescue Texas Woman Suffering From Dementia Who Remained Missing For 3 Days

The loyalty of dogs has been the subject of many legends and stories, and several instances of their faithfulness in helping save lives can be found in history books as well. Now, a dog is winning accolades online after aiding in the rescue of its owner who suffers from dementia and remained missing for three days.

The incident was reported from Houston in the USA. The woman, Sherry Noppe had gone out to walk her dog, Max, a black labrador, when she went missing. In a heartwarming incident that reminds one of Hachiko, the legendary Akita Inu whose faithfulness won him a spot at the National Science Museum of Japan in Ueno, Tokyo and a statue at the Shibuya Station, Max stayed beside Noppe for the three days she remained missing.

In fact, it was Max’s barks that alerted volunteers and deputies who were scouring for the woman in George Bush Park in Houston. Following the rescue, Harris County Constable Precinct 5, the law enforcement agency in West Harris County, tweeted, "Constable Ted Heap is relieved to report Sherry Noppe, missing since Tuesday, has been found in George Bush Park. She was located at approx. 3 am Friday by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods".

Constable Ted Heap is relieved to report Sherry Noppe, missing since Tuesday, has been found in George Bush Park. She was located at approx. 3am Friday by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ZKOOjldJ94 — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) May 6, 2022

How did volunteers find Sherry?

According to a family friend, Michael England, who joined search efforts, Noppe was found several hundred yards into the park, The Guardian reported. Sherry Noppe’s brother, Justin Noppe told the British media outlet, “So I do think his barking is what led those people to hear him and go in that area and find her. So yes, I do believe he saved her life. When they actually found her, they heard him growling and barking."

Moreover, the police stated that besides a few minor cuts and bruises, Noppe was not injured. Also, she was admitted to the hospital with dehydration and was given fluids. Courtney Noppe, her daughter was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “She’s doing surprisingly well for how long she’s been out there and the conditions that we were expecting: the heat, the rain".

(Image: @ted.heap.constable/Instagram)