US Election 2020: Steve Kornacki, Others Anchors Named 'Chartthrobs' For Working Long Hrs

Twitter recently hailed a bunch of television news hosts who had been on air for hours, updating citizens on US Election 2020 results. A few anchors like John King and Steve Kornacki, amongst others, were on air for long hours without a break, leaving viewers stunned at their dedication and hard work. They were also given the nickname Chartthrobs, as a token of love and respect, by a bunch of internet users. The hashtag ‘#Chartthrobs’ also caught up on various social media platforms.

‘Chartthrobs’ steal US Elections 2020

US Election 2020 ballot counting has been a lengthy business and Twitter users seem well-aware of the efforts that go into it. The Trump vs Biden polls has kept US citizens glued to the television as a huge number of people hold polarizing views on it. A handful of election analysts have been working hard day and night to bring in latest updates on the US Election 2020 counting and results.

Since the beginning of last week, news anchors like John King from CNN and Steve Kornacki from MSNBC, amongst a few others, had been on conducting lengthy and detailed analysis, keeping themselves on air for hours. Twitter users have lately been speaking about their long working hours, resulting in the ‘Chartthrob’ nickname.

A bunch of people on the internet noticed the Chartthobs’ long working hours and took to social media to speak about it. CNN commentator Keith Boykin spoke about how he took a nap between 5 am and 10 am, only to find Steve Kornacki working through the hours. The sleepless schedule left him stunned and many others backed him on his stance. Anchor John King had told The LA Times that he had only had 6 hours sleep in the last week due to the hectic schedule. Chartthrob Steve, on the other hand, had been on air for 10 hours straight at one point, projecting numbers and calculating predictions.

Please, if you decide to profess your love for map kings John King, Steve Kornacki, et al., use the preferred nomenclature:



Chartthrobs — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) November 6, 2020

I went to bed exhausted at 5 a.m. and Steve Kornacki was on TV explaining Michigan. I just woke up now at 10 a.m. and Kornacki is still on TV in the same clothes. Did he not sleep? — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 4, 2020

A fantastic job @JohnKingCNN my pick for number one in the Chartthrobs https://t.co/vjgiAF1yuH — Marian Wilkinson (@mwilkinson54) November 6, 2020

The official MSNBC Twitter handle also shared an official message from Steve Kornacki, who received endless messages from his viewers who were concerned about his working hours. Through the video message, he thanked his followers for their uplifting and inspiring messages. Have a look.

Forget grabbing sleep, there's still votes coming in in PA. I'm heading back to the studio. In the old days, there was USA Up All Night. Tonight, it'll be MSNBC Up All Night. Come on along for the ride. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 6, 2020

Image Courtesy: Steve Kornacki and Canva

