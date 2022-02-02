US: 'Embarrassed' Burglar In New Mexico Pays $200 To House Owner For Broken Window

A burglar in New Mexico apologised to the homeowners and gave them $200 (₹ 14,986.50) for the window he broke when he came into the house. After the owners of the house arrived at their residence in Vereda Serena, they were stunned to find a burglar in their backroom, Albuquerque Journal reported. The man had slept in the home, bathed, ate food and drank beer before the owners returned to their home in Vereda Serena.

When the owners arrived at the residence, the burglar had a duffel bag and an AR-15 scoped rifle, however, he did not threaten them. The burglar left the house with the bag and gun and kept $200 on a chair in the living room. He further told the homeowners that the money was "reimbursement" for the window he had broken while he tried to enter the house, Albuquerque Journal cited Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office report. The house owner in the report revealed that the man was "extremely embarrassed" and "apologetic" about the whole situation.

The police is investigating the case

The man left through a ditch and as per the report, the alleged theft of the homeowner's property was $15. As per the report, the man who had entered the house was in his 20s and had a height of 6 feet and was wearing a blue jacket and baggy jeans. The suspect was questioned about his presence in the home, as per the news report. In response, the man claimed that his family had been "killed in east Texas" and he was "running from somebody" and his car broke down outside the town. The police is conducting the investigation in the case and two deputies had searched the area, however, they did not succeed in finding the man.

