Last Updated:

US Fairground Ride Goes Out Of Control; Onlookers Prevent Mishap | Watch

In what could have turned into a fatal incident, a fairground ride in the Michigan state of the US malfunctioned midway only to be brought into control.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
US fairground ride

Image: Phil_Lewis_/Twitter


In what could have turned into a fatal incident, a fairground ride in the Michigan state of the US malfunctioned midway only to be brought into control by onlookers. Spine-chilling footage of the incident recently surfaced online and features the joy ride shaking uncontrollably before catching the attention of passers-by. Later, a Twitterati revealed that the incident took place at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City. 

Increased momentum 

The 43-second video starts by showing a group of people taking the magic carpet ride at the fair. However, as the oscillation of the ride increases, it starts to rock its metallic foundation. As the ride gains momentum, it seems as if it would tumble. But, its wild swing catches the attention of one onlooker who jumps on the foundation of the ride and then gestures to others to do the same. Soon, a group of people join him and their collective effort prevents the potential mishap, saving dozens of people on the ride. 

Since being shared, a clip of the incident has created a stir on the internet and has been viewed by more than 4.2 million people. In addition, it has also racked up scores of likes and comments. Narrating a similar incident, “I was 15 and had a job cleaning up the carnival grounds after they rolled out of town, including where their camping trailers were parked. You don’t want to know.” Meanwhile, another added, “Here, on planet earth, physics exists. So momentum is a thing. There is no big red "STOP EVERYTHING NOW" button. 

READ | EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space

Later, a report in Up North Live revealed that no injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning. Additionally, onlookers told the media outlet that for several minutes after the ride came to a stop, the harnesses remained locked. Soon after they were released, witnesses said they hugged in relief while onlookers cheered and clapped.

READ | China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi

Image: Phil_Lewis_/Twitter

READ | Ferrucci shifts back to NASCAR still looking for a full ride
READ | EXPLAINER: How Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space on July 11

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT