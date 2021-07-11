US Fairground Ride Goes Out Of Control; Onlookers Prevent Mishap | Watch

In what could have turned into a fatal incident, a fairground ride in the Michigan state of the US malfunctioned midway only to be brought into control by onlookers. Spine-chilling footage of the incident recently surfaced online and features the joy ride shaking uncontrollably before catching the attention of passers-by. Later, a Twitterati revealed that the incident took place at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City.

Increased momentum

The 43-second video starts by showing a group of people taking the magic carpet ride at the fair. However, as the oscillation of the ride increases, it starts to rock its metallic foundation. As the ride gains momentum, it seems as if it would tumble. But, its wild swing catches the attention of one onlooker who jumps on the foundation of the ride and then gestures to others to do the same. Soon, a group of people join him and their collective effort prevents the potential mishap, saving dozens of people on the ride.

Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over https://t.co/OeE4sASyF6 pic.twitter.com/ulLbxgQNRB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021

This angle is much, much worse! Wow pic.twitter.com/2cEJK3h0ee — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021

Since being shared, a clip of the incident has created a stir on the internet and has been viewed by more than 4.2 million people. In addition, it has also racked up scores of likes and comments. Narrating a similar incident, “I was 15 and had a job cleaning up the carnival grounds after they rolled out of town, including where their camping trailers were parked. You don’t want to know.” Meanwhile, another added, “Here, on planet earth, physics exists. So momentum is a thing. There is no big red "STOP EVERYTHING NOW" button.

Later, a report in Up North Live revealed that no injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning. Additionally, onlookers told the media outlet that for several minutes after the ride came to a stop, the harnesses remained locked. Soon after they were released, witnesses said they hugged in relief while onlookers cheered and clapped.

