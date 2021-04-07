US Family Asked To Deboard Flight For Toddler Not Wearing Face Mask, Netizens Angered

A family in the United States were recently asked to leave a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to New York City because the child with them was not wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. A video uploaded on Twitter handle Breaking911 shows the flight attendant asking the family to get out of the plane because their two-year-old child was seen sitting without a mask. According to the reports by the New York Post, Ari and Avital Eisenberg were coming back from Orlando after a having a vacation in Florida.

The video has now gone viral and has angered netizens all across social media. According to the caption of the video, the child was eating something and had his mask off. The caption also states that the mother is seven months pregnant and they have a special needs child. The entire aircraft was deboarded after the couple refused to get off.

However, later, everyone was allowed on the plane and the flight took off after being delayed. In the video, the father of the child can be heard saying that the captain was okay with it and everyone was okay except this one lady of the crew who asked them to get off. The member accused them of not complying. A staff member from the airlines later told the New York Post that it was the couple who broke the airline’s face covering policy, however, it was not recorded on the camera. Let’s have a look at the video.

Netizens angered

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 2 million views. "So packing a plane full of people is fine but not allowing a child to eat without a mask on? Are we serious? I've been on a few Spirit Airlines flights myself and most of gone on without a hitch", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "How does one eat with a mask on is really the question I want answered. This whole situation is ridiculous". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions.

Traveling with spirit is an exceptional experience, they always look for the way to have a bad time ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜¬ — Gabriel prato (@gabrielpratop) April 6, 2021

Shame on Spirit airlines — Grace Before Meals (@Catholichurch10) April 5, 2021

I just came back from Florida with them yesterday and they had a dirty bottle of sprite, old napkin and silverware just laying on my seat as they are announcing they take “extraordinary measures to clean” on the speaker. Ironic. — keya thakkar (@KeyaThakkar) April 5, 2021

Out of hand. That child was eating. Sick of this. — D-Nan Fink (@dnanfink) April 6, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/Breaking911)