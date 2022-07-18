US: Family-run Grocery Chain Breaks World Record For ‘largest Doughnut Mosaic’ Ever Made

A family-owned and family-run grocery store chain in US’s Arizona celebrated its 90th anniversary by successfully breaking a Guinness World Record. The grocery store chain named Bashas’ decided to celebrate 90 years of its store's existence in a sweet way by registering its name in the Book of World Records for creating the largest doughnut mosaic.

In efforts to celebrate Bashas' anniversary in an interesting way on July 12, the grocery store chain decided to use a total of 14,400 doughnuts to make their company’s logo. Interestingly, in order to achieve the feat, around 48,160 pounds of icing and a team of more than 50 workers were used.

After the grocery store chain successfully managed to create the company's logo, the Guinness World Record judges who monitored the event awarded Bashas' the certificate for making the “largest doughnut mosaic (logo).”

Our @GWR official attempt is wrapped and we are officially a RECORD HOLDER! But we couldn’t let all of these delicious doughnuts go to waste! Thanks to @StMarysFoodBank @SVdP @wastenotaz for making good use of them. #Bashas90th #CelebrateBashas90th pic.twitter.com/9jMWBkBsBj — Bashas' Supermarkets (@BashasMarkets) July 12, 2022

The successful attempt by Bashas' overtook the previous record of 7,040 doughnuts laid out over 512 square feet. The earlier record was set in January 2012.

Efforts behind the largest doughnut mosaic

Taking to Twitter, the Bashas' even posted a video of the efforts put in by over 50 workers to create the world's largest doughnut mosaic. "How many bakers does it take to create a doughnut logo so big that it’s worthy of a Guinness World Record?" the grocery store chain asked social media users. Watch the video below:

How many bakers does it take to create a doughnut logo so big that it’s worthy of a @GWR attempt? #Bashas90th #CelebrateBashas90th pic.twitter.com/00f3qdmf4M — Bashas' Supermarkets (@BashasMarkets) July 12, 2022

In another tweet, the store chain revealed that it took four hours to get all of these doughnuts in place!

It took 4 hours to get all of these doughnuts in place! #Bashas90th ##CelebrateBashas90th pic.twitter.com/MfHk33JlS0 — Bashas' Supermarkets (@BashasMarkets) July 12, 2022



