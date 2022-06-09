Parents can go up to any lengths just to give their children a comfortable life and that is why they have been given the status of a God. They are the ones who face all the hustle while sacrificing their dreams and fantasies to just see their children in the best place. As of now, a heartwarming video coming up from the US has gained traction on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show a boy running toward his father in amusement and hugging him tightly. The text on the video explained that the boy was unaware of his father's arrival on his completion of 5th-grade graduation. Sharing the video on Instagram, the boy's mother wrote, "Every boy needs their DAD!! Da'kota our first-born son graduated 5th grade! We will celebrate every victory! You can see how proud he was to walk on that stage! Even before he saw his dad! Covid has taken so much but this year my baby flourished! He is the sunlight in our darkness."

Further, she added "Today his dad drove from Waycross Ga to Steamboat Springs co To see his baby graduate! You can see the shock in his eyes! I had to hold this secret! His dad was going to make this happen! And he did! Co-parenting win. Another summer with daddy is about to being! To add I love to call him little Tarzan! He loves to climb trees just like his dad! Tarzan and this song are something I play for them before they leave every year and before their first day of school. It has so much meant to our little family."

Netizens say, 'In tears'

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many and has accumulated around 13.2K views. The viral video has also garnered several likes and comments. The heart-melting video has prompted many to express their views, "He is so sweet and has a kind heart, you can tell from the video," a user wrote. The second user, "I love this so much. Good job!" The third user, "This was Truly Beautiful! A HUGE win for Co-Parenting! You guys are doing it Right! Well Done! Your boy looked so happy!"

