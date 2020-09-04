'Heroic rescue': US firefighters save woman from fire on 16th floor; watch dramatic video

In a dramatic operation, a Manhattan woman was rescued from her burning apartment by New York Fire Department. A video of the firefighter rescuing the woman from fire is now doing rounds of the internet. Shared by New York fire department on Facebook, the daredevil video has been viewed over two thousand times.

Roof-Rope rescue

As per the Facebook post, the fire department received the complaint of an apartment fire in Manhattan. Following which, firefighters reached the spot to find a woman panicking on the window sill of her 16th-floor apartment. To save her, they decided to utilise a rarely-used manoeuvre - a roof-rope rescue.

According to the department, the woman was terrified to get back to her apartment, which was on fire. In a bid to save her from jumping from a window, firefighter Quinn scaled down the building with a rope from the 17th floor. A video of the dramatic rescue was shared on Facebook by the fire department on Wednesday, where it has since gone viral.

The heroic rescue has racked up a lot large amount of support on the internet with the post receiving over 2 thousand likes and multiple comments.

