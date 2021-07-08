US: Firefighters Use Helicopter To Lift Horse Trapped In Concrete Debris

Firefighters in California used a helicopter to lift a horse to a safe place after it ran away from its rider and got stuck in concrete debris in a one-of-a-kind rescue. The fire department was dispatched to San Juan Capistrano immediately after the horse bolted from its rider.

After a short examination, rescuers concluded that the horse may have fallen from a ledge 6 feet above where it was found.

"Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our firefighters responded to a horse stuck on its back in San Juan Capistrano, wedged between jagged concrete and exposed rebar," the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Twitter.

“One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed.” Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our FF’s responded to a horse in San Juan Capistrano that was stuck on its back- wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar. pic.twitter.com/1TFhO58SuU — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

At the commencement of the rescue operation, veterinarians anaesthetized the horse that was stuck. Before the flight, firemen dug around the animal to clear as much debris as possible, while technical rescue firefighters "built an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse."

The horse was calm during the flight

Before the horse was hauled up and taken out of the rubble, team members on the ground gave the helicopter a landmark for which direction to move the horse away from the concrete. Even though the horse was swinging about in the harness furiously owing to the wind, it was reported that the horse remained amazingly calm during the flight. The horse was lowered to the ground for safety and treated by veterinarians who helped it recover from the sedative. Once free of the concrete, the horse was able to stand up fast.

"Crews were happy to see the horse they worked so diligently to rescue get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation," the OCFA said on Twitter.

The Swiss Air Force transported a horse in April as part of a trial

In April, the Swiss Air Force also hoisted a horse to investigate if ill animals can be evacuated within the country. Following the experiment, the Swiss Army conducted another test, hoisting three animals using a Super Puma helicopter. The test was conducted in northwest Switzerland by the Vetsuisse University of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service.

Video- @OCFA_PIO/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.