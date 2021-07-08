Last Updated:

US: Firefighters Use Helicopter To Lift Horse Trapped In Concrete Debris

Firefighters in California used a helicopter to hoist a horse to security after it ran away from its rider and got stuck in concrete debris in a rescue

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Horse

Twitter Image


Firefighters in California used a helicopter to lift a horse to a safe place after it ran away from its rider and got stuck in concrete debris in a one-of-a-kind rescue. The fire department was dispatched to San Juan Capistrano immediately after the horse bolted from its rider.

After a short examination, rescuers concluded that the horse may have fallen from a ledge 6 feet above where it was found. 

"Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our firefighters responded to a horse stuck on its back in San Juan Capistrano, wedged between jagged concrete and exposed rebar," the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Twitter.

At the commencement of the rescue operation, veterinarians anaesthetized the horse that was stuck. Before the flight, firemen dug around the animal to clear as much debris as possible, while technical rescue firefighters "built an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse."

READ | Ravindra Jadeja aces horse riding like a pro to relax ahead of WTC Final 2021: WATCH

The horse was calm during the flight

Before the horse was hauled up and taken out of the rubble, team members on the ground gave the helicopter a landmark for which direction to move the horse away from the concrete. Even though the horse was swinging about in the harness furiously owing to the wind, it was reported that the horse remained amazingly calm during the flight. The horse was lowered to the ground for safety and treated by veterinarians who helped it recover from the sedative. Once free of the concrete, the horse was able to stand up fast.

READ | BSF forces bring down suspicious horse-shaped balloon in Pathankot days after drone attack

"Crews were happy to see the horse they worked so diligently to rescue get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation," the OCFA said on Twitter.

The Swiss Air Force transported a horse in April as part of a trial

In April, the Swiss Air Force also hoisted a horse to investigate if ill animals can be evacuated within the country. Following the experiment, the Swiss Army conducted another test, hoisting three animals using a Super Puma helicopter. The test was conducted in northwest Switzerland by the Vetsuisse University of veterinary medicine and the Swiss army veterinary service. 

READ | World's Tallest Horse, 'Big Jake' dies at age 20 in Wisconsin

Video- @OCFA_PIO/Twitter

READ | Elephant's painting of herself and friend sells for Rs 4 lakh in Thailand; Watch
READ | Tiger King Coin: Check how to buy Tiger King crypto coin and price prediction details here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT