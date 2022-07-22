People witness speed breakers on the roads but an alligator in the US' Florida created an unusual speed bump when the reptile got stuck under one of the cars of Florida police. The incident has been going viral after the police responded to the complaint. The alligator was safely removed from under the car but the post doesn't specify where the alligator was taken after the incident.

The Leesburg Police Department in Florida responded to a complaint on Wednesday for the removal of an alligator that got entangled beneath one of their patrol cruisers at the time of rescue and created an obstacle to their car. Sharing the image on Twitter, the police department said, "Well, we don't see this every day...while helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car. We are pleased to report the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the vehicle."

Well, we don't see this every day...While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car. We are pleased to report the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the vehicle! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/qxlrzACoe7 — Leesburg Police (@LeesburgPolice1) July 20, 2022

Alligators in Florida

For the unversed, alligators have inhabited Florida's marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for many centuries, and are found in all 67 counties. In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions and a greater potential for conflict.

(Image: @LeesburgPolice1/Twitter)