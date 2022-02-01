Sweets form an important part of occasions and festivals in India. Jalebi is one of the various mouth-watering desserts in India and when someone tries it for the first time, their emotions will most likely remain with them forever. Recently, a food blogger in the United States tried jalebi for the first time. She has shared her reaction after eating the jalebi for the first time.

The video was shared by blogger @foodbysoy on Instagram alongside the caption, "Trying Jalebi for the first time! It’s known as the national sweet of India. It reminds me of really well-done funnel cake dipped in saffron syrup. Have you had it before?" The video began with the blogger sharing her excitement about eating the desert for the first time at a restaurant in California. She even thanked an Indian friend who brought her the jalebi and insisted that she does not know its price. After taking the first bite, she explained, it is "very sweet, a lot of the syrup taste. I really like the texture" and added that it reminded her of deeper fried funnel cake. She further asked her friend if Jalebi was eaten along with tea or with anything. In response, her friend said, "Yeah, it's like a roadside snack, sweet dessert." Further, she exclaimed, "wow look at all that syrup, it's so pretty." Watch the video here:

Netizens say 'It's so good'

Since being shared on the photosharing site, the video has garnered over 14000 likes. Netizens took to the comments section to share their experience about eating jalebi. One user commented, "Everytime you try something or eat on camera it makes my mouth water soo much, like i want eat too! ahaha." Another user commented, "I loooove that dessert! So sad that we don’t have any indian food here in Puerto rico." Another user wrote, "I like the jalebi i ate in Leicester, UK. The best ever. I cant get the same taste in Malaysia."

Last week, an Italian man tried samosa for the first time and his reaction has gone viral on the internet. A video of the Italian's man's reaction was shared on Instagram by an Indian Italian couple named Amit and Ambra. The video showed Ambra's father trying the samosa for the first time. After eating the samosa, the man immediately indulged into a small happy dance. Take a look at the post: