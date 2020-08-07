US Girl, Whose Surrogate Mother Fought Legal Battle To Keep Her Alive, Passes Away

A girl, whose surrogate mother had earlier made headlines for not aborting her, has passed away. Seraphina Harrell, who was only eight years old, died following health complications at Boston Children’s Hospital, Massachusetts. According to reports, the eight-year-old was suffering from several infections and needed surgery.

Stuck in a legal battle

Even before her birth, Seraphina was stuck amidst a legal battle after her biological parents asked the surrogate to terminate her life. The anonymous couple, who already had two prematurely born children, asked Crystal Kelley to abort the baby owing to health complications.

Just five months after the embryo was planted, an ultrasound reportedly showed that Seraphina suffered from a cleft lip and palate, a cyst in her brain and severe heart defects. Not only that, but the girl also had holoprosencephaly, a birth defect where the brain does not fully divide into separate hemispheres. As per the doctors, Seraphina also suffered from heteotaxy, a condition in which a human’s internal organs are in the wrong place.

$10,000 for abortion

For abortion, her biological parents also offered an amount of $10,000 to Kelley. However, the surrogate, who was against the concept of abortion, refused to comply and moved court. Following an elongated drama and legal battle, the parents agreed to keep Seraphina alive.

However, Kelley moved to Michigan, where the law allowed her to be Seraphina’s real parent. After giving birth to Seraphina, she put her up for adoption. Soon, the teeny girl was adopted by Rene Harrell and Thomas Harrell in Massachusetts and started living her life in joy, international media reported.

However, only after a few weeks of celebrating her eighth birthday Seraphina developed health complications and had to be admit ted to hospital. After battling for a few days, she finally passé away on July 15. A funeral was later held where people were asked to wear masks to honour the late warrior.

