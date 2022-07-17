US: Goat Detained For 'trespassing And Resisting Arrest'; Video Goes Viral | Watch

Apart from being 'arrested', a goat also had to face some questions after it was observed strolling through a neighbourhood in the USA. In a viral video, a police officer and an animal control officer are seen running behind the goat. Finally, according to the police, the cops were able to "detain the goat for questioning."

The video of the incident was shared by the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department on Facebook. As per the post, a cop and an animal control officer from Marion County were called to a report of a potentially injured goat in between several homes along Woodlark Drive. The goat was in a home's backyard when the police came, and the people living there said they were not the goat's owners. A video of the police pursuing the goat around the yard was posted with the article.

Sharing the video, the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department wrote a hilarious caption. "This video shows Captain Crooke and Animal Care & Control, very skilfully, detaining the goat. THANKFULLY, the goat was not injured and just happened to be lost. He is being well fed and made comfortable until proper ownership can be found. If you know where the goat belongs, please contact us or Marion County Animal Care & Control. No Officers or Animals were hurt during this incident.”

'Charged with trespassing and resisting arrest'

The viral video of the goat has accumulated over 6,000 views and the numbers are only going up. “Would love to see a video of Detective Mark questioning the goat,” a user wrote. A second user commented, “I bet everyone got a good laugh out of that, great job officer, and please be safe on duty".

“I’m sure the goat will file a complaint and a civil suit for being illegally detained against his will,” a third user expressed. To this, the original posters replied, “(...) charged with Trespassing and Resisting Arrest!”

(Image: Unsplash)