In a heartwarming incident in the United States, a group of people prevented a horrific automobile incident in Boynton by stopping the car of a woman, who was experiencing a medical emergency while driving. The Boynton Beach Police Department authorities shared that the incident took place on May 5, where a woman had a medical emergency and was seen slumped over the driving wheel.

As the automobile approached the intersection, an individual dashed on the road to stop it. Other motorists were alerted, and they banded together to halt the car. One person smashed the rear glass with a dumbbell so that they could get in touch with the woman inside the car. They then relocated the car to a neighbouring parking lot. Authorities stated that a nurse in the parking lot dialled 911 and gave medical assistance to the woman.

Boynton Beach Police Department shared video of woman being saved by motorists

Boynton Beach Police Department shared the video in the hopes of thanking and reuniting the people in the video – who got out of their car to help – and the woman. In the video, the woman's car slowly moves when the traffic signal is red and enters the traffic intersection at Congress Avenue. Her coworker, who is also seen driving alongside her, sprints across the street, flailing her arms to attract other cars' attention.

Boynton Beach Police Department stated, "Watch as a group of Good Samaritans spring into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road. We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved." The police also urged netizens who have any information about the people who helped the woman to contact.

Watch as a group of Good Samaritans spring into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road. We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved. If you know them, email slaters@bbfl.us.

The woman stated that she greatly appreciates the help

On Wednesday, the woman stated that she greatly appreciated the help and that she doesn't know how to thank them for saving her life, according to CBS12 News. She further stated that she would like to give the dumbbell back to the person because it was still in her car. She also said that her dizziness was caused by a combination of high blood pressure medication and fasting before a medical procedure. She thought that by looking at this incident, people would be inspired to support one another.

