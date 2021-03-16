US Hospital Starts Probe After Doctors Share Mid-surgery Photos Of Patient's Organs

A group of resident doctors of Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan had posted pictures of themselves holding a surgically removed organ and tissue material as part of the game that they likened to 'The Price is Right'. The doctors' group responsible for the posts described themselves as 35 OB/GYN residents from across the country who were training in their speciality at Spectrum Health. The health care group has started an investigation against the doctors involved in the incident.

The doctors, specialised in obstetrics and gynaecology, asked people to guess how much an unidentified organ weighed. According to Wood TV, in the first picture doctor posed with a length of fibrous tissue in his hand and the post, however, is now been deleted. It has been reported that the patient whose tissue they were posing with was still lying on the bed in the operation theatre. The second picture showed a physician holding an organ that was removed during a cancer operation. The caption of the (now deleted) post read, "The other game we play in the OR is guess that weight". They added that this applies to much more than just babies. They mentioned that if you go over the price, then you are out of the game. The Instagram handle used by the medical residents was @grandrapids_obgyn_residency. The post further read, "We get a little competitive when your attending physician challenges you in morcellation. Longest one wins! Good work."

'Unacceptable behaviour'

The page was not officially connected to Spectrum health. Spectrum Health in a statement to Wood TV said that they were disappointed to know about the surgical images being posted on social media. The images were shared on an Instagram account that was used by resident doctors.

They added they are resolving the issue. Spectrum Health wrote that they were shocked with the surgical images being posted on Instagram that was not officially connected to Spectrum Health but was used by a group of resident doctors. They said that this "unacceptable behaviour" does not reflect their organisation. They also added that these posts do not follow the "hospital's values" and the expectation of the hospital from its staff. The hospital values the trust patients have in the health care system.

