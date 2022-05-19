US: In A Bizarre Incident, Woman Charged $40 'For Crying' During Doctor's Appointment

In a bizarre incident, a doctor charged $40 (Rs 3,100) from a patient "for crying" during an appointment. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, a US woman said that her sister went to a doctor, and later, when the bill was handed over to her, it was found that the doctor charged an additional fee under "brief emotional/behavioural assessment". Camille Johnson, who is also popular YouTuber and a social media influencer, revealed that her sister is suffering from a rare disorder and she "got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless" due to lack of care.

The bill shared by Johnson showed that her younger sister was charged for various things like a vision assessment test priced at $20, a $15 haemoglobin test, a capillary blood draw for $30, and a preventative health screening that cost $350, among other tests. But the charge was taken in the name of "brief emotional/behavioural asset," which caught the attention of Johson.

US woman charged $40 'For Crying' during doctor's visit

On Twitter, the 25-year-old wrote, "One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing."

Ever since the photo of the bill went online, it has gone viral, with more than 490,000 likes and a flood of comments and retweets. Whoever came across the bill couldn't resist reacting. Some users share their opinions, while others share their experiences. One user took to the comment section and wrote, "Eating out and eating in is literally the same price right now." Another user shared his bill photo and wrote, "Wow, they're REALLY jackin' up the cost of crying. This sounded very familiar, so I searched my timeline," and the bill showed that he was charged $11.00 with a discount of $2.20 for crying.

Wow, they're REALLY jackin' up the cost of crying. This sounded very familiar, so I searched my timeline and... bam! *less than a year ago*.https://t.co/qp6DbK3BeD — Mirel (@MirelLeLian) May 17, 2022

Should have really gotten your money's worth.. instead of just a "brief emotion" go full on karen-not-getting-warm-enough-coffee bawling, with snot and tears, the works.

Wonder what they'd charge for that. — Madeleine_McCan't(9).doc (@RulingHighness) May 19, 2022

Image: Unsplash/Twitter/@Offbeatlook