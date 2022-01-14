Last Updated:

US Journalist Blabbers ugly presumption About India On Seeing Los Angeles Garbage; Slammed

NPR's correspondent Lauren Flayer on Friday invited the wrath of netizens by making a distasteful, racist remark against India on a Twitter video post

Sudeshna Singh
India

American quasi-autonomous media outlet National Public Radio's (NPR's) correspondent Lauren Flayer on Friday invited the wrath of netizens by making a distasteful, racist remark against India. Flayer on her official Twitter handle shared a video shot by photojournalist John Schreiber in which he had given a ground report of Los Angeles train burglaries from Lincoln Heights. In the video, looted packages- Amazon packages, UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi-pens- can be seen lying all around the train tracks. 

"At first glance, I thought this was India," Flayer captioned the shared video. It is pertinent to mention here that Flayers is NPR's correspondent to India. 

Netizens react to racist comments on India

As soon as the post was dropped on Twitter, netizens began to slam Flayer. A user, claiming to understand the feelings behind the tweet, underlined that it comes out as very rude to the Indians. "You could rather say it’s not USA," he said.

Another user who happened to be a foreigner underlined that she had been staying in India for the past 8 years, and never ever had any parcel stolen or anything else for that matter. "And I’ve seen worse looking and smelling places right in the middle of SF than anywhere around here. Let’s not even start of LA," she wrote, adding "I’m shocked you can take the hospitality of a country & then go and use it as a cheap prop for a negative comment about your own." 

There were many others who questioned as to who was putting such a perspective of the country in her mind. "I think this attitude of casting aspersions of India being underbelly impoverished untidy looking place need a change," a user wrote while the other highlighted, "Why is it so difficult to imagine a similar state in the US?" 

 

