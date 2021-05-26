US Kid Gets Lucky After Finding $5000 While Cleaning His Father's Car, Gets Rewarded

A kid in Indiana state of United States got lucky after he found $5,000 while he was cleaning his dad's second-hand car. He discovered an envelope under the floor mats of the car. The 9-year-old boy Landon informed his father about the money but he did not take him seriously. His father thought the package to have papers in it but was shocked to see such a huge amount in the envelope.

Kid gets rewarded for honesty

Landon told WRTV that he came across the envelope under the floor mats of the car. He informed his father, Michael Melvin who did not believe it as thought them to be papers. Later, after the insistence from his son, he finally opened the envelope and found the $5,000 in cash and cheque. Landon's father was shocked to find such a huge amount of cash and cheque in the packet.

Michael asked himself about the owner of the money and later he remembered that they had bought the car in September last year. The money belonged to a family in South Carolina, reported by WRTV. The owners of the cash had forgotten where they put the money while they were on a drive to Florida in 2019. Melvin got in touch with the rightful owners of the package who said that they would only accept the money only if Landon received $1,000 for his honest gesture. Landon was rewarded $1,000 for his honesty.

Meanwhile, in what he termed as a “Proud dad moment,” a Canadian lawmaker shared a snapshot of a letter that his son received for showing kindness. Ravi Kahlon, an Indian origin lawmaker from British Columbia took to Twitter to post a picture of the “lovely letter” which his 10-year-old son received after he aided a “new kid” at school. Alongside the picture, he revealed that his son saw the new kid sitting by himself.

Proud dad moment today. My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch. He got this lovely note at the end of the day😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1MNgvMeK7 — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) January 14, 2021

