US: Landlord Sells His House & Splits Profits With Former Tenants; Netizens Laud Gesture

Contrary to the belief that landlords aren't generally generous and friendly to their tenants, a landlord in the United States is winning praises online for doing something which one seldom imagine - he sold his house and shared the profit with his former tenants who reportedly helped him to pay his mortgage. Chris Robarge, a resident of Massachusetts, took to Facebook to reveal that he received a note and a $2,500 (Rs 1.85 lakh) check from his former landlord.

However, he did not reveal the landlord's identity but shared a photo of the letter he received. The letter read: "As you may know I recently sold the house. As a tenant of the property, some of the rent you paid each month contributed to paying off the principal of my mortgage. I firmly believe that the capitalist tradition of retaining that money after the sale of a property is exploitative and antithetical to a just society."

"I tried to keep the rent equivalent to the monthly expenses of keeping the house (mortgage principal, mortgage interest, taxes, insurances, utilities, improvements). While the mortgage principal, especially in the first years of a mortgage, is a small fraction of those overall expenses, I wanted to return to you that portion of the rent you paid. While it's not much, it's yours! It was a great house and I'm glad that I was able to share it with you," it added.

Robarge found it difficult to share his emotions

While sharing the heartwarming gesture by his former landlord, Robarge said that he was finding it difficult to express what the act meant to him. "I have been sitting with this for more than a day and I am still completely beyond an actual way to describe what this act means to me. All that I can say is that there are people who talk about their values and there are people who actually live them, and the reason I wanted to share this is that I want to encourage us all to actually live our values. Do it off the clock, do it when no one is watching, do it always, [sic]," he wrote. He also said that he would keep $500 of the money to get his car repaired and will give away the rest of the amount.

Here are some comments by netizens:

The post has gone viral on Facebook and garnered 12,000 reactions, over 900 comments. The post was also shared by almost 5,000 users. "Holy shit! That's amazing! I may cry about it even [sic]," wrote a user. While another commented, "Truly amazing we need more people like this...kindness [sic]." "This is being human in the most precious state! [sic]," read a comment.

Image Credits: @Chris Robarge/Facebook

