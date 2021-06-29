US: Lawsuit Over 'Flintstones'-inspired House Settled Now Fred, Wilma & Dinosaurs Can Stay

Florence Fang, the owner of a fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough, but the agreement allowed sculptures and decor of the house to remain in place. The Yabba Dabba dispute saw the retired publisher pitting property rights against government rules that played out in international media.

GROWING UP IN THE BAY: Looking out the car window just to see the Flintstone house on 280 pic.twitter.com/KUQ5Reyd0e — Bay Area Humor (@BayAreaHumor) July 13, 2017

Yabba Dabba Dispute

The dispute started after the San Francisco suburb- Hillsborough-sued 85-year-old Florence Fang, for further upping the cartoonish nature of her property by adding large dinosaurs and other statuary to her yard. Bought by the Chinese born publisher in 2017, the 2,730-square-foot property already featured stone age sculptures inspired by the 1960s cartoon, along with aliens and other oddities. While the city’s lawsuit, which was filed last month, termed the property as an “eyesore”, Fang defended her "colourful, bulbous-shaped house" and its elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family. An attorney for the town previously said residents are required to get a permit before installing such sculptures, regardless of the theme.

However, On Monday, the court settled the dispute by ordering the town to pay Fang $125,000 and instructing it to approve a survey of the landscaping improvements. In turn, Fang has been asked to apply for building permits. In an hour-long press conference, Fang, her lawyer Angela Alioto, and the house’s original architect Nick Nicolson defended Fang’s expansion of the house and laid out the plan of action.

The resolution of the dispute and Fang's victory has elicited mixed reactions on the internet. "Team Florence. Her house, her rules her joy," wrote a user. "I love seeing this house on 280!, "added another. Meanwhile, a third user added, "Okay I’m defending this bc this house is not an “eyesore” people deserve to decorate their homes in the style they want- don’t like it ?." "Gammon era housing arrives at the Ideal Home Exhibition," read yet another comment.

Image: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.