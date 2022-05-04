US: Man Climbs 1070-ft Office Skyscraper In San Francisco; Gets Arrested For Trespassing

A bizarre incident that has been going viral on the internet, shows a man free climbing to the top of one of the tallest skyscrapers in the US. The San Francisco Fire Department identified the climber as a 22-year-old Maison Des Champs of Las Vegas. The man was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest on Tuesday, CBS reported. However, the video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

The witnesses on the ground were left shocked by the stunt of the man, who is known to be a student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The passersby and the people inside the 1070- foot structure captured the dramatic video of the man while many shared the video on social media platforms. The video displayed a man climbing the building without any protective gear. One of the users shared a video, "Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building", read the caption on the video.

Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8 — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022

Why did the man climb the tallest skyscrapers in the US?

The reason for the man climbing up the 1070-foot structure is still unknown as the San Francisco Fire Department reported. Also, CBS San Francisco reported that shortly after 10:45 a.m, Des Champs reached the top of the tower. Also, the CBS San Francisco camera on top of the tower captured the detention. The San Francisco Fire Department also tweeted the picture of the man trespassing the building, "San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action," they wrote.

San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action. pic.twitter.com/QDpkfrYs4E — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022

Moreover, located on 415 Mission Street, the headquarters of Salesforce Tower, is formerly known as the Transbay Tower. It is a 1,070-foot office skyscraper in downtown San Francisco, which was completed in 2018. Also, Salesforce Tower is the centerpiece of the San Francisco Transbay redevelopment plan. The plan includes a mix of office, transportation, retail, and residential uses. Upon its completion in 2018, it became the tallest skyscraper in the San Francisco skyline, with a top roof height of 970 feet.

Image: Twitter/@SFFDPIO