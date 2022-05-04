US: Man Crashes New Ford GT; Police Say Driver Was 'unfamiliar' With Manual Transmission

The owner of a new Ford GT in Boca Raton, Florida, US crashed his expensive car into a tree. The man smashed the car as he was unfamiliar with a manual gearbox and did not know how to use a stick shift, police said. The 50-year-old bought the 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT in early April for $704,000.

A Facebook user and an eyewitness, John Peddie, shared the images of the crashed vehicle, which showed that the damage was limited only to the front of the car. However, the hit was significant enough to trigger multiple airbags, disable the vehicle, and cause the GT to slide far enough that it blocked a nearby sidewalk. The 50-year-old owner, Robert J Guarini, claimed old tires, muddy pavement, and a fresh detailing were all factors causing the supercar to swing out and hit a tree.

How did the crash occur?

The Ford GT owner told RoadandTrack that there was more to the event. He told that the crash occurred as he shifted up into second gear from first, not while downshifting, as the police report says. He added “I don’t want people to think I was racing at 90 mph. I was going 35 mph.”

Robert told that he lost control after downshifting while leaving his housing development at around 6 p.m, as per the police report. The loss of control led to a head-on collision with a tree. He then explained that he approached a nearby security worker and asked him for a ride back to his house as he wasn't carrying his phone. As soon as he reached home, he spoke to authorities via landline while leaving the vehicle unattended, the police report says.

Following the accident, Guarini was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license. He was also given a warning for driving an unregistered vehicle. But the 50-year-old told RoadandTrack that his suspension was due to a "clerical error". Also, Guarini claims the car was covered under an umbrella policy and that he just didn't have the documentation available when the crash happened. The police, however, said that the car was not registered or insured when the crash occurred.

(Image: Unsplash)