US: Man Discovers Black Bear Trapped Inside Mother-in-law's Car; Finds It 'very Funny'

A viral video has emerged on social media showing a black bear breaking into a car and completely destroying it. The incident took place in Connecticut, US.

A man from northwest Connecticut in the USA got surprised after he witnessed that his mother-in-law's car's lights switched on while she was in bed. When he went outside to check, he found a black bear trapped in the cabin. He discovered that the intruder was hungry and was looking for food. The video was shared on Twitter by the account, HoodFamousTV.

Bear gets stuck in man’s car in Connecticut 😯 pic.twitter.com/cupwOccrCt — HoodFamousTV (@HoodFamousTV_) May 1, 2022

How did the man find a bear in the car?

A man named Cody Gillotti said that he was laying down on the couch when he saw the lights turn on in his mother-in-law's car. Gillotti knew at that moment that something weird was happening. So, he went down to check what was happening. Gillotti then saw frost all over the windows, he told NBC news.

He added, "It looked like a teenage kid that passed out in his car after a long night of partying and his mom caught him," Cody Gillotti said, describing the bear as looking "stunned." Gillotti also revealed that the beast had first rampaged through his truck and took his daughter's car seat out of his truck before heading to his mother-in-law's vehicle.

Gillotti conveyed that these bear sightings there are common and they never get into the car, so he didn't think if that was a bear right away. But as he got closer to it, the bear grunted and started rocking the car back and forth. Despite his fear, he narrated the scene as "very, very funny". He also explained why the wild beast got into his car.

"There was an empty McDonald’s bag and a couple of other things in her car, so I think he kind of just moved things around my seat looking for stuff", he told NBC.

However, the man then called the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, or DEEP, who then got the bear to flee by opening the car door. Finally, the bear did run away, but he left behind quite a bit of damage. According to NBC, no one was injured during the incident and Gillotti said that he has no doubt that the bear will come around again soon.

(Image: Unsplash)