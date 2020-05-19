US: Man Dressed In Costumes 'zoom Bombs' His Wife's Conference Calls, See Pics

Amid lockdowns and work from home, a new trend called ‘zoom bombing’ has emerged. A man from Indiana aced the trend by making sure he dresses up in different costumes to zoom bomb his wife’s conference calls. Recently, Cara Fields took to social media to share multiple photographs of incidents when her hilariously dressed husband decided to make sure he kept everybody entertained.

Taking to LinkedIn, Fields posted a collage of screenshots from her video conferences. Each photograph shows her husband in a different look including that of a batman. Along with the pictures, she also revealed that her colleagues always saw him before she did.

'Fantastic'

The post has over 6,300 likes and multiple comments. One user wrote, "Not a good time to be dressed as a bat" while another wrote, "FANTASTIC IDEA. Doing it!!!" Many also poured the post with suggestions."This the best. Suggestion for another one: dress up as one another and change seats,” wrote one while another added, “That’s hysterical! Good sense of humour!”

Image credits: Cara Fields/ LinkedIn

