US Man Eats World's Hottest Pepper Carolina Reaper At Once, Enters Guinness World Records

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognizes unique milestones and unseen talents that deserve recognition by showcasing them to a global audience. The organization's social media handle leaves no stone unturned to follow this vision. Speaking of the same, recently, the Guinness World Records has shared about a man who broke the record by eating three Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds.

Gregory Foster, from California, US, created the record for the fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chilies at the Seaport Shopping Center in Downtown San Diego, as per Guinness World Records. The attempt for the record took place on Saturday, 11 December 2021. Moreover, many passers-by stopped to watch the attempt. The witnesses required for this attempt were locals who were randomly approached and asked to participate.

Gregory Foster creates Guinness World Records

"In practicing for an attempt like this it is more about mechanics and muscle memory, so I time myself eating small sweet peppers to get the chewing and swallowing down to automatic responses," Foster told Guinness World Records. According to him, he was "already feeling the effects of the first round of peppers consumed" when he began the second attempt but from his cool demeanor, nobody would understand.

"I’ve been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chillies out there and showcase my amazing talent of consuming vast amounts of these incredible pods of pain in the fastest time possible." - Gregory Foster

As per Guinness World Records, the Carolina Reaper pepper has an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina, USA. For context, a Jalapeño pepper registers around 2,500 - 8,000 SHU. Moreover, Gregory prepared for this attempt by living and eating as he usually does, with "tons of hot sauce and lots of super-hot chili peppers."

Image: Facebook/GuinnessWorldRecord