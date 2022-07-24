US Man Enters Guinness World Record For 'largest Collection Of Sonic The Hedgehog'; WATCH

The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. With the proliferation of social media, people around the world can see these feats of the Guinness World Records holders. Recently, a US resident who has been collecting Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia for 30 years has entered Guinness World Record after his assortment totaled to 3,050 items.

As per the blog by Guinness World Records, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the first videogame that Evans purchased and is his favourite game ever. Barry, USA resident who had his assemblage verified by Guinness World Records on 1 March 2022, began collecting decades earlier. Barry, who loves the game, has clocked the title for the 'largest collection of Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia'. Guinness World Record shared the achievement through its official Twitter handle.

New record: Largest collection of Sonic The Hedgehog memorabilia - 3,050 items owned by Barry Evans (USA).



The collection has taken over 30 years to build and it now occupies a room adjacent to Barry's home! pic.twitter.com/hY3C6VbsOo — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 23, 2022

Sharing the video on Twitter, Guinness World Records wrote, "New record: The largest collection of Sonic The Hedgehog memorabilia - 3,050 items owned by Barry Evans (USA). The collection has taken over 30 years to build and it now occupies a room adjacent to Barry's home!". Also known as Sonic 1992, Barry has been collecting items for over 30 years, procuring his first item in - you guessed it - 1992.

Barry Evans breaks record for the 'largest collection of Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia'

According to a blog by Guinness World Record, it all started when Evans played on a SEGA Genesis for the first time in 1991. "I was 23 years old, and my best friend just got a new apartment, and he bought a SEGA Genesis. We started playing it for a little bit and we loved it so much that the next day I went out and bought my own," he told GWR.

"Sonic The Hedgehog has been my passion for 30 years." – Barry Evans

The blog further mentioned that Evans's first merchandise item was a Sonic bubble gum container which he bought in 1993. "Later, I saw a poster and more toys, and I just started decorating my room with it," Evans added. One of the most recent additions to his collection is a rare 1992 Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails plush walkie-talkie set which he ordered from Japan for USD 1,700.

Image: Twitter/@GWR