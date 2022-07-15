US: Man Enters Guinness World Records For 'most Cans On Head'; Watch

The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. With the proliferation of social media, people around the world can see these feats of the Guinness World Records holders. Recently, the Guinness World Records shared a video of a man bagging the record for the most drink cans placed on the head using air suction.

The video, shared by Guinness World Records, opens up to show Jamie Keeton from the US placing more drink cans than the previous record holder to achieve the world record for 'most drink cans placed on the head using air suction', making it to 10 cans. Moreover, as per the Guinness World Records, Jamie reclaimed his title using 10 cans after Shunichi Kanno of Hachioji, Tokyo, Japan broke the record on 1 September 2019 with nine cans.

Jamie "Canhead" Keeton breaks the record for the most drink cans placed on the head

Jamie jokingly refers to himself as a "real-life mutant", inspired by the incredible feats of the X-Men, a fictional band of people with superhuman abilities. Meanwhile, each can is held in place using air pressure, with Jamie’s skin creating a suction effect. The cans were required to remain in position for at least five seconds for Jamie to earn the record title. Jamie, also affectionally known as "Canpa" by his grandchildren, first suspected he had a special skill when he was seven years old. Jamie said:

"I actually have a skin condition that's not named yet where my skin pores literally suck in oxygen," he said.

For the unversed, human skin usually absorbs a small amount of oxygen as a means of sustaining the uppermost layer of skin cells. However, Jamie’s skin is able to take in more oxygen than the average human’s, causing his oxygen levels to be 23% higher than normal levels and allowing his body to act as somewhat of a magnet. Although Jamie’s condition is still somewhat of a mystery, many believe the cause could be anything from "sticky skin syndrome" to a host of other genetic skin conditions.

(Image: Guinness World Records)