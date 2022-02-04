US: Man, Grandson Find Two Sniper Rifles During Magnet Fishing In Florida

A man and his grandson in Florida were surprised when they went out on their first magnet fishing trip during the weekend. Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader during their magnet fishing trip on January 30 in the Miami suburb in Homestead pulled up two sniper rifle receivers and bolt carrier groups wrapped in shrink wrap within five minutes of reaching the spot, CNN reported. Smith, a retired infantry soldier who is trained in deploying sniper weapons knew that the weapons were military grade.

According to Smith, the weapons were covered in debris and it took them 30 minutes to an hour to clean it to find serial numbers on the weapons. As per the news report, Duane Smith estimated that each sniper rifle weighed around 20 pounds and the weapons were not loaded and there was no ammunition found at the spot. After some research, he found that the weapons were worth $20,000 (14,94,332 rupees) and might have been present there for a year. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta with Miami-Dade Police told CNN that the weapons have been sent to Miami-Dade police. The weapons will be further taken for processing at the forensics lab and authorities will try to find whether the sniper rifles were used in a crime or not.

Man and his grandson reel in sniper rifles during magnet fishing

Duane Smith told CNN that he only recently became interested in magnet fishing after he watched several YouTube videos. Smith said that he believed that magnet fishing would be a far more interesting activity for his grandson, who has autism, than regular fishing. Duane Smith had chosen a bridge with a canal for their first magnet fishing trip where. He told CNN that he thought that they would pull up a "bottle cap" in magnet fishing, however, he was stunned to find a sniper rifle.

