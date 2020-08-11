US Man Installs Ultrasound 'fan' Cut-out At Baseball Game To Mark Sister-in-law's Baby

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, major sporting events are being held without the presence of fans and fans have been replaced with cardboard cutouts. One man from Cincinnati decided not to miss this opportunity and decided to use a cardboard cutout in a baseball stadium in Cincinnati as a means of announcing his sister-in-law’s pregnancy.

Creative pregnancy announcement

According to reports, Aaron Nemo submitted an ultrasound of his brother and sister-in-law Adam and Kayleigh’s unborn baby and then the baseball stadium pasted the picture on a fan cut out which was later displayed in the stadium. The fan cut out featuring the sonogram had ‘Baby Nemo’ written on it and was reportedly placed in a Reds baseball game in Great American Ball Park.

As per reports, Adam Nemo did not expect that his brother would go to such lengths to make a pregnancy announcement. As it turns out, it was Aaron’s sister-in-law who had come up with the idea of letting her brother-in-law handle the announcement. Due to the severe COVID situation in the United States, fans are not allowed to go to the stadiums to watch games but for the fee of $75 they can have their cutouts installed at the ballpark and these cutouts will remain for the entire 2020 season.

Nobody better move my cutout from the first row... I paid good money for those seats https://t.co/3U7sM8fZM1 pic.twitter.com/IlBM1eN0w9 — ⚾Dan Rayford⚾ (@baseball_bound1) August 10, 2020

ppl cant attend baseball stadiums in person so they have been putting up cardboard cutouts pic.twitter.com/mrhco6T2Fb — jesse 🌟 summer kiara i am but a hole (@bovibaee) August 9, 2020

The deadly coronavirus which began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China last year has quickly spread all over the world. It has infected 19,971,615 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 733,103. As per the John Hopkins Coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 5,079,941 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 163,331. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

(With inputs from AP)(Image Credit Twitter/@bovibaee)

