US Man Interacts With New York Shopkeepers In Bangla, Enjoys Paan & Roshogolla; Watch

Learning a new language is always exciting and it gets more thrilling when people strike a conversation with native language speakers. One such incident has surfaced on social media, which went viral instantly when a YouTuber from the United States showcased his talent of speaking Bangla.

The 8-minute-long video, which was uploaded on Facebook, shows a whole day's journey of YouTuber named Xiaoma in the Jackson Heights streets of Queens in New York city.

In the video, the YouTuber could be seen trying various types of Bengali cuisines and exploring the culture. The video starts with Xiaoma eating 'paan' from a Bengali shop and said, "Khub khete bhalo lage" (I love eating this), to which the shopkeeper reacted with a delightful giggle.

He then went on to explain that the neighborhood represents a mini-India as well as Bangladesh. The US man then said that Bangla, despite being the 6th most spoken language in the world, does not get much respect, nor do people learn it frequently.

US man talking to shopkeepers in Bangla

As the video proceeds, it is witnessed that he has tried paan, phuchka (Bengali street food) as well as the famous Bengali sweet, roshogolla. When Xiaoma told the sweet shop owner that he has never tried the Bengali sweet, the owner shouted 'roshogolla', and handed him the same.

Upon eating it, Xiaoma's expressions conveyed that he really seemed to enjoy it. Apart from going to food shops, he further went to a stall that was selling garments and startled them with his fluency in Bengali. In every shop that he visited, he spoke Bangla and tried to have conversations with the vendors, retailers, as well as customers. Whenever he encountered shocking faces, Xiaoma explained that he was learning Bengali (Ami Bangla shikchi).

The video is uploaded with the caption, "Today I spent the day hanging out in NYC’s Indian and Bangladeshi neighborhood of Jackson Heights, Queens where there are many Bengalis who speak the Bengali language (Bangla). I went around ordering street food like fuchka (similar to panipuri), trying paan for the first time, trying Bengali sweets (mishti), haggling with street vendors, and just generally having a good time."

Ever since it was posted on Facebook, the video has earned over 2200 likes and numerous comments. One of the users wrote, "This man shows how to find love in any culture. Learn about it and show respect."

Another person wrote, "My friend please visit Bengali restaurant, you will be delighted". There were also many other comments appreciating Xiaoma.

(Image: Xiaomanyc/ Facebook/Pixabay)