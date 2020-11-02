US: Man Living Out Of Car For 3 Months Gets 'dream Job', Recalls Struggle As 'scary Time'

A US Marines veteran who had left his job trucker in 2019, lived in a car for nearly three months before landing ‘dream job’ at Microsoft after a length interview process. According to ladbible report, Zach Jones previously worked at a Motor Transport Operator in the US Marine Corps and like many others, he also struggled to adjust in the world outside the military. However, despite the hurdles, he managed to open his own company that was in for series of misfortunes in 2019 that he recalled as "scary time" and noted that it was "not easy". Therefore, he moved in his car and spent months out of the back of the vehicle to retain a job at a software development company and finally becoming a support engineer at Microsoft.

The media outlet quoted Jones explaining his life after leaving the military. He said “transition was difficult” while also noting that he was not mentally ready to join the day-to-day life of the daily population. Around the time when Zach Jones was having a difficult time in adjusting to the non-regimented life, he began driving trucks commercially. However, when he went through challenges in personal life, Jones turned down the job by 2018 and started his own company in 2019.

Zach Jones’ started getting hold of his life

Even then, Jones reportedly called the previous year as a “bad year for trucking companies”. He was managing a “decent job” to keep his newly-started business afloat but eventually left the “trucking world”. In a bid to regain financial stability while also preparing for the new career, Jones decision to living out of a car. After staying in the vehicle for “solid three months”, he started getting hold of his life.

As per reports, it was for the first time in several months, when Jones “could afford to pay certain bills, like the rent and medicines”. After the long, bumpy road and five months after finishing classes at Coding Dojo, did Jones secured a job at Microsoft. While concluding the interview with a media outlet, he recalled: “It's not easy, and it was a really scary time, especially considering the widespread unemployment due to Covid-19.” While elaborating on life now, Jones said that the “craziest part” is the amount of time he has now and said it is for the first time that he can finish a day’s work without thinking the next thing on the to-do list.

Image Credits: Zach Jones

