US Man Loses Lottery Ticket After Winning $1.2 Million, But All's Well That Ends Well

A Tennessee man won more than $1 million from the state lottery in March but he briefly lost his ticket. The lost and found story of the lottery ticket has been shared in the press release of the Tennessee lottery. Nick Slatten of Sparta had purchased the ticket at a local grocery store at a village market on March 10. The next morning, Nick found that the Tennessee lottery ticket he had bought has won $1,178,746.

Man lost and found his lottery ticket

The press release of the Tennessee lottery mentioned that Nick was stunned to find about his lottery ticket winning a huge amount and he could not believe it. In the press release he said, "I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it." He after knowing about winning the lottery went to tell his fiancee Michelle at her workplace. He then had lunch with his brother and also went to buy a car part at the auto parts store. It was after an hour he realized that he did not have the lottery ticket anymore. He said that he could not find the ticket anywhere in the house. Slatten in the press release said,

Nick Slatten then retraced his steps and went to find the lottery ticket in the auto parts store parking lot where he saw the lottery ticket on the ground next to the driver's side door of another vehicle, reported the Fox News. Tennessee lottery in the press release said that it encourages players to sign their ticket after purchase to identify it as theirs and to help prevent someone else from taking the money of the lottery. His ticket is one of the five tickets sold in Tennessee this month to be worth at least $1 million. Slatten told the Tennessee Education Lottery that he and Michelle plan to keep their jobs and want to use their winnings to buy a house of their own, a better vehicle and also invest the money. The Tennessee Education lottery in the press release said,

"The Lottery always encourages players to sign their ticket immediately after purchase to identify it as theirs and to help prevent someone else from cashing it, in the event that it is lost or stolen."

(Image Credit: Press Trust of India)