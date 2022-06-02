US: Man Meets His Birth Mother After 20 Years Only To Find Out They Work At Same Hospital

There are several unimaginable incidents emerging on the internet these days that simply blow away the minds of people on social media. Likewise, the story of a young man who met his birth mother after 20 years has been doing rounds and going viral for its unaccepted coincidence. The man who met his mother after 2 decades actually found that they both worked at the same place. The story of this mother-son duo has left many on the internet teary-eyed.

Benjamin Hulleberg from Utah, in the US, after getting a birthday greeting on Facebook Messenger inquired how his mother named Shearer knew him. The woman invoked the courage to tell the boy that she had made the “hardest decision” of her life and placed her “beautiful little baby up for adoption”. Moreover, from a young age, Benjamin was aware that he had been adopted by his parents, and so was curious about his biological mother, someone he knew only by her first name, Holly.

Sharing the post on Facebook, the hospital wrote, “Benjamin as a volunteer in the NICU; Holly as a medical assistant at the Heart Center." It added, “Both believe their paths had to have crossed during that time – they parked in the same garage, ate in the same cafeteria; Holly had a view out her lobby window of the Women’s Pavilion where Benjamin spent his time,” the post read. “Can you believe that?!” the hospital asked.

Moreover, when the mother-son duo met after two decades, they were pleasantly surprised that they both had been working at St Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Shearer finds Benjamin after 20 years

As quoted by KSL TV, Shearer was a pregnant 15-year-old when she gave birth to her son. “He deserved a mother and a father, a home with a playset in the backyard that he can play on, a dog, all of those things I couldn’t give him,” she added in a statement.

However, last year, in a Facebook post, Hulleberg opened up about his “deep desire” to meet his birth mother, “simply for the opportunity to thank her for the selfless decision.” For years, he tried looking through “written letters to adoption agencies of Utah, done DNA testing, registered with the adoption registry”, but the results generated “nothing.”

Finally, the birthday wish on Facebook Messenger from a stranger changed his life for the good. Talking to Good Morning America, a programme on the ABC television channel, Shearer told that she had managed to find her son when he turned 18 but was scared to reach out to him fearing it might turn his life upside down, unaware that Hulleberg had been looking for his birth mother.

Image: Facebook/@St. Mark's Hospital