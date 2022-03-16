A corporate worker planned to shift to his office cubicle as he was unable to afford an apartment due to his low income. The US man, who goes by the name Simon has been found displaying his new living space on TikTok. In the video, the man could be seen sending daily updates of his living, which he described as "Homing from Work". A lot like others, this US man also seems to be facing the heat of the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.

In the video, the man can be seen unpacking his stuff and settling them down in the cubicle of his office. The video's narration reads as “This is me, taking all my belongings from multiple bags and unpacking them. I am moving from my apartment into my cubicle. They do not pay me enough to do both. As a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job and see how long I can get away with it". It was fun to see how this man doesn't care about anything and freely settled down around his office cubicle. After this, the second video was released narrating “Nothing I’m doing is technically unlawful, it’s just frowned upon,” Simon was quoted as saying by 7news.com.au in another video. These videos were believed to be released on TikTok.

What happens next?

However, the man was evicted from the office building with all his suitcases and other stuff that he carried with him in the office cubicle. Still being hopeful, he stated that he was doubtful of retaining his job. Reportedly, the man lives in Airbnb, “It’s likely going to end, it’s up in the air, shoes on their foot about whether or not it’s going to be quiet and nice or whether it’s going to be a whole thing. It’s up to them,” he said in a TikTok video. This grabbed attention from users on Instagram "But the background music accompanying this video tho!!!", said one. Another one said, "Lol That man said forget working from home I’m finna home from work."

Image: Instagram/@calm.sim