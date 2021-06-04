US: Man Summoned For Driving 'fake Passenger' By Putting A Mask On Headrest

A man was reportedly ticketed for allegedly driving in the Long Island Expressway HOV lane in the United States with a fake passenger. Justin Kunis, 20, used a white mask on the front passenger headrest of his car to create an impression of a passenger sitting next to him on June 2, reported New York Post. The Suffolk County highway patrol officer became suspicious and observed the driver.

Man fakes passenger in car to drive in restricted area

A Suffolk County highway patrol officer who was driving on the road spotted the suspicious driver in Nissan Sedan near exit 52 after 7 pm in Commack, reported New York Post. Justin Kunis used a fake passenger to drive on the expressway which was reserved for vehicles with two or more than two passengers. Kunis, a resident of Lake Grow was summoned for an HOV occupancy violation. The HOV lanes on the Long Island Expressway are reserved for cars with two or more passengers or buses between 3 pm and 8 pm.

In a similar incident that happened last month, a motorist was arrested after an officer observed him in the backseat of a Tesla travelling on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway, said the California Highway Patrol.(CHP). Param Sharma, 25, was arrested for alleged reckless driving and disobeying a police officer, according to AP. A highway patrol motorcycle officer who spotted the Tesla car, confirmed that the solo occupant was in the backseat. He tried to stop the car and saw the occupant move to the driver's seat before the car stopped. The CHP in a statement did not say whether officials determined whether Tesla was operating on the company's “Autopilot” system, which can keep a car centered in its lane and at a safe distance from other vehicles.

