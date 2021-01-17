US Man Surprises Family With A Bachelor's Degree From Same University As His Daughter

An Illinois father recently graduated from the same college as his daughter in complete surprise to the family. According to CNN, the 47-year-old Mike Loven received a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Grand Canyon University in Arizona, US, last October. His daughter, Taleigh Loven, on the other hand, earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

While speaking to the media outlet, the 23-year-old revealed that as she celebrated at home, her father too walked into the room wearing a GCU alumni shirt, cap and gown matching his daughter’s. Taleigh said that she didn’t expect her dad to be dressed in the same shiny purple stole as she was. When she saw that Mike was also carrying a diploma with his name on it, she instantly burst into tears.

She said that her first thought on seeing her was “just so proud of him” she was. Mike had decided four years earlier that he was going to get his bachelor’s degree from the same school his eldest daughter had just enrolled in to study. The 47-year-old is an owner of a staffing company and he said that he really can’t explain the reasoning behind his decision other than that on June 6, he woke up with a “premonition from God” that he was going back to school.

‘His selfless act shows a glimpse of his character’

At the same time, his wife, Carrie, son Austin and Taleigh were all completing their own degrees at different universities. Mike said that there was the malicious or real reason for his hiding it from the family. He added that he just thought that a surprise would be fun. Further, the father of three said that he always felt like college was only worth it if one was studying to become a doctor or a lawyer.

While talking about his universities days, Mike went on the say that the toughest part about the whole this was during stressful midterm seasons when his wife, son and daughter were all studying and would ask him for help with school-related issues. But because he was also secretly studying, he couldn’t tell them that he had his own schoolwork to worry about. That, he said, resulted in many late nights at the computer.

Taleigh, on the other hand, said that she was overwhelmed with the emotion after learning about her father’s accomplishment. She said that his selfless act shows a glimpse of his character. She added that the fact that her father chose the same school made the surprise even more special.

