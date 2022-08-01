There are multiple videos of people from different countries flaunting their dancing skills. One of such videos has been doing rounds on the internet, where a US man grooves to the beats of song 'Rowdy Baby', starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi from the film Maari 2. No denying that the catchy beats will make anybody dance but, this man has taken the internet by storm through his dance steps.

The viral video opens up to show a US man named Sean throwing away his earbuds and shaking a leg to the tunes of Rowdy Baby. The video opens up with a text inserted that read, "When my Tamil neighbors are playing music". Sean's dance moves and electrifying energy have been winning the hearts of users online. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Idk what happened again".

Netizens 'didn't expect the transformation'

The viral video has garnered around 2.5 million views and 321K likes. The video has prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Wow Anna I didn't expect the transformation". A second user wrote, "That last part’s cute". A third user wrote, "Your dance is awesome bro...i like it.." while another used said, 'U seriously rocked it'.

Recently, a video of a woman from the US performing bhangra had went viral. In the video, she was seen gracefully performing to the song Chidi Blauri, sung by Mannat Noor and Ammy Virk. With a smile on her face, she grooved enthusiastically, winning the hearts of netizens.

Image: Instagram/@seantenedine