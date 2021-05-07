US: More Than 45,000 People Apply For Lottery To Shoot Bison At Grand Canyon

“This could be your chance to harvest a Grand Canyon bison: Apply Now,” read the Grand Canyon Lottery for killing a Bison posted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which now has more than 45,000 applicants that have secured a spot to shoot the animal. The department said that it was looking for skilled volunteers who would “help park officials thin the burgeoning bison population by about 200 animals.” The Bison’s hunt in Arizona is the second stage of a two-part management program established by the state in 2017 after the National Park Service completed an environmental assessment.

Under the so-called “approved plan” shooters are asked to collect around the herd and target the animal grazing about the Ponderosa pine trees until they bleed to death. The state plan also guides on how to “kill some of the bison to reduce their population as the herd could reach 1,500 in several years.” The Grand Canyon, in fact, rounds up some animals every year, Jan Balsom, a senior adviser at the park tells AZ Central.

[Bison in far northern Arizona. Credit: AP]

Arizona’s National Park service’s plan invited lottery applicants to kill some of these animals near the highway that leads to the Grand Canyon's North Rim. There has been no significant progress in drafting some guidelines for lethal options, and the Bison may be fatally shot in presence of onlookers far outside the state park. Arizona’s Game and Fish Department manages two herds of Bison, the Raymond herd on Raymond Wildlife Area, located east of Flagstaff, and the House Rock herd, located on the North Kaibab and House Rock Wildlife Area.

Tramples 'archaeological resources'

Each year hunters dress tags in the state hunt of the official mammal of the US. The country also commemorates the National Bison Day annually on the first Saturday of November. In fact, Bison is America’s conservation success story and an icon species for its wildlife conservation programs. US Department of the Interior (DOI) Bison Conservation Initiative included areas at the edge of the species’ historic range such as the Grand Canyon region, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The National park service reasons out the hunting with Bisons’ large population trampling on archaeological resources, and spoiling the water. It gave the volunteers 48 hours to apply for the killing of these animals, and as many as 15 percent of the total shooters were from Arizona, and about one-third applied from states of Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah, said Larry Phoenix, as per the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The names of the final participants will be announced on May 17.

