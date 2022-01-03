US: Mother Gives Birth To Twins Having Different Birthdays, One In 2021 & Another In 2022

A mother in the United States gave birth to twins in two different years, 2021 and 2022. The first baby was born at 11:45 pm on December 31 while the second was born 15 minutes later on January 1, 2022, Natividad Medical Center has informed on Facebook. The Greenfield twins named Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo who were born just 15 minutes apart have arrived in the world in two different years.

Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, who was born at midnight on 1 January became the first baby born at Natividad Medical Center in 2022. Her twin brother was born 15 minutes before at 11:45 pm on December 31, 2021. At the time of birth, Aylin weighed 5 pounds and 14 ounces, while Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. The twins also have three elder siblings, two girls and a boy. Fatima Madrigal, the mother of the twins, expressed that she was happy and it was "crazy" that they are twins and have different birthdays. Fatima Madrigal added, "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Dr Ana Abril Arias calls it 'one of the most memorable deliveries'

Madrigal revealed that her family are very excited to greet the twin babies. Dr Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad described the birth of twins as "one of the most memorable deliveries" of her career. Dr Arias further added that it was "absolute pleasure" for her to help the two babies arrive safely in 2021 and 2022 and added, "What an amazing way to start the New Year!," as per the Natividad Medical Center statement on Facebook. In a separate post, the Natividad Medical Center shared five pictures of the babies and their mother.

Image: Facebook/@NatividadMedicalCenter