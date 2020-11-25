US: Nebraska Police Form Human Chain To Rescue Woman From Sinking Car

Nebraska Police showcased their bravery when they rescued a woman who was trapped in a sinking van at Mahoning River. The police formed human chains to save the woman from drowning. The Police Department took to its official Youtube channel and shared a video showing the rescue operation. As per the caption, the woman’s minivan went off the road when she dozed off.

Nebraska police save woman from drowning

The 1 minute 45 seconds long video clip shows the police trying to get close to the car. It is dark and nothing is visible, therefore, the police can be seen using flashlights. As the police get near the car, in the background a voice can be heard saying ‘We are coming’. In the middle of the video, the police can be seen forming a human chain as they join hands and hold each other tightly, trying to get the lady out of the sinking car. “I got you”, says the police officer. Towards the end of the video, the police manage to successfully get the woman out of the car.

Read: 'Deeply Honoured': New Zealand's Indian-origin MP Takes Oath In Sanskrit, Netizens Love It

Read: Australia: 11-year-old Girl Rescues Shark Trapped In Rocks, Netizens Call Her 'precious'

According to the reports by Ladbible, Lieutenant Dave Bair said that the woman might have died if the police were even 30 seconds late. Speaking to The Canton Repository, he said that the woman had just got off work and dozed off. He further told that the car was completely full of water when the police entered and he believes that she resides in Sebring. The police officers were also assisted by city firefighters. They used a rope system to assist police officers with climbing out of the river back to the street.

Read: Scotland Becomes First Country To Provide Free Menstrual Products, Netizens Laud

Also Read: Video: Little Boy Refusing To Get Haircut Leaves People In Splits, Netizens In Awe

(Image Credits: Youtube/WKYCChannel3)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.