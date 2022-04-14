US: New York-based Woman Charges Over Rs 1 Lakh For Giving Perfect Names To Babies

Parenthood is arguably one of the best phases of every person's life, and parents spend months trying to find the right name for their children. Capitalising on this, a US-based professional is charging north of $1,500 (Rs 1.14 lakh) to offer her naming services to expecting parents or those who just embraced parenthood.

Taylor A. Humphrey of New York is a professional baby namer who charges the exorbitant amount for naming children. According to a report by The New Yorker, Taylor is a businesswoman and introduces herself as a passionate writer and storyteller. She is also skilled at social media, branding, and marketing. However, most of her earnings come out from being a professional baby namer.

How successful is Taylor's profession?

According to The New Yorker, some parents go as far as paying an astonishing sum of $10,000 (Rs 7.6 lakh) so that 33-year-old Humphrey can help them settle on a perfect name for their baby.

“If you look at the most popular baby names, it’s such a telltale sign of our cultural values and our aspirations,” Humphrey told The New Yorker. She has reportedly helped more than a thousand kids by giving them the perfect name. Parents can choose from Humphrey’s services, which start at $1,500 and can go as far as $ 10,000. Also, Taylor's video crosses millions of views on social media. Her most recent post on Instagram has garnered over 1.7 million views.

Humphrey began her journey back in 2015 when she started sharing her favorite baby names and their meanings on social media. "I found there was a very high engagement considering how few followers I had. When I began posting on Instagram, people were coming to me about their love for names. I was always a name nerd, so I was very surprised there were a lot of us," she told The Sun.

(Image: Unsplash)