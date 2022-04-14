US: Onlookers Join Woman Dancing To Badshah's 'Tere Naal Nachna' At Times Square; WATCH

Social media has become an emerging platform for new trends. When it comes to Bollywood music, there's no doubt that people from all across the globe enjoy listening to and keep themselves up to date with all the latest content. Undoubtedly, music is something that is surely a stressbuster and can make anyone twirl on their toes. If you are a fan of Indian rapper Badshah, then you must have come across a whole lot of his songs, one of them being the popular 'Tere Naal Nachna', that he sang along with singer Sunanda Sharma. A video that has gone viral shows a woman dancing to the famous Bollywood song at New York's Time Square.

The video was posted on Instagram by a blogger named Puja Jaiswal, who is based in San Francisco in the United States of America. The video was filmed at Times Square in New York. The woman can be seen dancing to Badshah's 'Tere Naal Nachna' on the street. Initially, people around seemed to be confused about what was happening but gradually, a group of strangers joined the woman in her dance performance.

“Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon main wali feel lol", read the caption of the video posted on the Instagram. Artists Badshah and Sunanda Sharma were also tagged in the Instagram post. The video has garnered the attention of many since it was posted on the photo-blogging site. It is believed that the video has amassed 28.6 million views and 2.6 million likes.

Netizens' reaction to the video

With the video having garnered a huge number of views, an Instagram user commented, "Cheers to the girls who joined." The second user wrote, "Love the way all the strangers came together on Bollywood beats!'' A third user commented, "pure love n respect for each other... N imagine the same scenario in India...you might be declared as a bad girl."

Image: Instagram/@happypataka