US: Peculiar Sea Creature Washes Up On Coast; Baffled Netizens Try Identifying Animal

A peculiar sea creature has become a point of discussion on social media. Pictures of the creature, found washed up on a coast in the US, is baffling netizens.

The pictures posted on Reddit, by user Kristine Tillotson, show an animal with needle-like teeth, lying dead on a stack of rocks. Parts of its body are peeling away, as it appears to be decomposing. In the caption, Tillotson asked for help in identifying the creature and informed that she came across the animal at Mill Beach in Brookings, Oregon.

According to Newsweek, Tillotson has revealed a bone collecting group on Reddit and has agreed that the bizarre creature is a type of eel called a monkeyface prickleback eel. “I was excited and confused when I first saw it. I love walking the beach to see what washes up whether it's animals or shells. I thought it was super interesting because it didn't look like any fish I'd ever seen, it looked like one of those deep-sea creatures,” she added.

'Maybe a wolf eel'

The post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. The post accumulated several upvotes accompanied by comments. A Reddit user wrote, “I've never really seen a lot of ocean fish that looks like this, any help would be appreciated! I know it's not your standard bones". A second user commented, "wolf eel or monkeyface eel would be my guess. The teeth look sort of wrong for a wolf eel and it also doesn't seem long enough for one either, I don't know if their teeth look different when they're younger. Wasn't having good luck finding what monkeyface eel teeth look like". A third user wrote, "The teeth aren't big enough for a wolf eel and lingcod are known for replacing teeth daily which is why you can see the rows of new teeth with being shrunken."

Monkeyface prickleback eels, also commonly known as monkeyface eels, are native to the Pacific coast of North America. They can be found in rocky reef habitats from Oregon to Baja California and Mexico. They are called monkeyface eels due to their unusual appearance - live ones have a large lump on the top of their head, which can look like a monkey's nose.

