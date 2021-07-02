US: Pet Owner Gets Stuck On A Tree While Rescuing Cat; Firefighters Rush To Save Both

In a strange unfolding of the events, late on Friday, the Fire Department officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US got a call to rescue “a man stuck on a tree”. The crew, accustomed to answering the “cats stuck on tree” calls responded to S. 94th E. Avenue and E. 27th Street at around 3:45 pm and found a man, who had climbed up extremely high on the tree, stranded. According to an update provided by Tulsa Fire Department on its social handles, the man, unidentified with name by the service, had ended up on the tree while chasing his pet cat.

Strangely, he had reached approximately 2 storeys from the ground up on the towering tree where his cat had perched higher than that. While he had managed to scale the tree to rescue his pet feline, the man was unsure about how to descend on the ground, safely. Neighbours rang the Tulsa Fire Department asking for help on behalf of both, the man and his cat.

E27 & L27 A Platoon crews responded to a rescue near S. 94th E. Ave. & E. 27th St. A 🐈 climbed into a 🌳 and it’s🙍🏻‍♂️followed. They were stuck high above the ground, unable to get down. Once the aerial was positioned 👩‍🚒 Brooks saved them. #catandownersave #donttrythisathome pic.twitter.com/d4pWbhxfJI — Tulsa Fire Dept. (@TulsaFire) June 26, 2021

“Around 3:45 pm, Captain Alan Hancock and his Engine 27 A Platoon crew responded to a rescue near S. 94th E. Avenue and E. 27th Street. Apparently, a cat climbed high up into a tree. Its owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue,” the fire department explained about the situation in a post. The service continued, “Unfortunately, they both [man and his cat] found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely.”

Caught the cat in backpack

The Fire Department further informed that when Captain Hancock and his crew arrived and accessed the scene, they requested that Captain Jacob Inbody and the Ladder 27 crew utilize their aerial device. Acting FEO Brett Allen positioned the aerial, so Firefighter Jayme Brooks could ascend and perform a safe rescue. In the visuals, the firefighting crew was seen using the aerial device to help the man who had reached too high into the tree trying to “save” the cat. They conducted the mission and brought both the man and his wandering cat to safety. The feline was removed from the tree in a backpack, the man meanwhile slowly climbed down the ladder with the guidance of a crew member.

